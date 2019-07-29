Comparing of Anthem Inc. (ANTM) and Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

As Health Care Plans businesses, Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) and Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anthem Inc. 284 0.79 N/A 15.02 17.22 Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 29 0.84 N/A 0.98 23.98

Table 1 demonstrates Anthem Inc. and Health Insurance Innovations Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Health Insurance Innovations Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Anthem Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Anthem Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anthem Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 5.4% Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.84 beta means Anthem Inc.’s volatility is 16.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Health Insurance Innovations Inc. on the other hand, has 1.63 beta which makes it 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Anthem Inc. and Health Insurance Innovations Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anthem Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Anthem Inc. has a consensus target price of $356.63, and a 18.88% upside potential. On the other hand, Health Insurance Innovations Inc.’s potential upside is 202.39% and its consensus target price is $65.8. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Health Insurance Innovations Inc. seems more appealing than Anthem Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anthem Inc. and Health Insurance Innovations Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Anthem Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.6% of Health Insurance Innovations Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anthem Inc. -2.27% -1.61% -15.39% -9.9% 11.34% -1.52% Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 7.97% 0.09% -42.06% -43.62% -19.69% -12.27%

For the past year Anthem Inc. was less bearish than Health Insurance Innovations Inc.

Summary

Anthem Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Health Insurance Innovations Inc.

Anthem, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, such as consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products. The company also provides a range of managed care services to self-funded customers, including claims processing, underwriting, stop loss insurance, actuarial services, provider network access, medical cost management, disease management, wellness programs, and other administrative services. In addition, it offers an array of specialty and other insurance products and services, such as dental, vision, life and disability insurance benefits, radiology benefit management, and analytics-driven personal health care guidance; and Medicare administrative services. Further, the company provides services to the federal government in connection with the Federal Employee Program; and operates as a licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. As of December 31, 2016, it served 39.9 million medical members through its affiliated health plans. The company was formerly known as WellPoint, Inc. and changed its name to Anthem, Inc. in December 2014. Anthem, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud-based individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It designs and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.