Comparing of Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma Inc. 3 7.41 N/A -0.04 0.00 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 57 16.56 N/A -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Antares Pharma Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Antares Pharma Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.7% -59.4%

Risk & Volatility

Antares Pharma Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Competitively, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

Antares Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Antares Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Antares Pharma Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Antares Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 167.46% and an $9.04 average target price. Competitively Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has a consensus target price of $70, with potential upside of 10.25%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Antares Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.7% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares and 87.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.3% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antares Pharma Inc. -3.38% 2.88% -9.21% -21.43% 14.4% 5.15% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 4.92% 10.65% 47.51% 83.33% 511.75% 79.56%

For the past year Antares Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.