Comparing of Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma Inc. 3 6.69 N/A -0.04 0.00 Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.18 N/A 0.84 16.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Antares Pharma Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Antares Pharma Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7% Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 14.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.94 beta indicates that Antares Pharma Inc. is 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pro-Dex Inc. has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Antares Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pro-Dex Inc. are 5.9 and 4.6 respectively. Pro-Dex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Antares Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Antares Pharma Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Pro-Dex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Antares Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $9.04, and a 196.39% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Antares Pharma Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.3% and 24.5%. 8.1% are Antares Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are Pro-Dex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28% Pro-Dex Inc. 0.85% 7% -12% -0.84% 124.59% 17.72%

For the past year Antares Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pro-Dex Inc.

Summary

Pro-Dex Inc. beats Antares Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.