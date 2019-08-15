Comparing of Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma Inc. 3 5.74 N/A -0.04 0.00 Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.18 N/A 0.84 16.91

Table 1 demonstrates Antares Pharma Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7% Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 14.5%

Volatility & Risk

Antares Pharma Inc. has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pro-Dex Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

Antares Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Pro-Dex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Pro-Dex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Antares Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Antares Pharma Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Pro-Dex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Antares Pharma Inc. has a 190.68% upside potential and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.3% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares and 24.5% of Pro-Dex Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.1% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.2% are Pro-Dex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28% Pro-Dex Inc. 0.85% 7% -12% -0.84% 124.59% 17.72%

For the past year Antares Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pro-Dex Inc.

Summary

Pro-Dex Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Antares Pharma Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.