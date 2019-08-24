Comparing of Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma Inc. 3 6.09 N/A -0.04 0.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 525 13.82 N/A 10.01 51.90

Table 1 demonstrates Antares Pharma Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7% Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 15.2%

Volatility and Risk

Antares Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 0.94 and it happens to be 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Intuitive Surgical Inc. has a 1.12 beta and it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Antares Pharma Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Intuitive Surgical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Intuitive Surgical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Antares Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Antares Pharma Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Antares Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $5.72, and a 73.33% upside potential. On the other hand, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s potential upside is 24.44% and its average target price is $603. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Antares Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Antares Pharma Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.3% and 89.5% respectively. About 8.1% of Antares Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28% Intuitive Surgical Inc. -4.33% -1.85% 4.52% 2.17% 3.28% 8.48%

For the past year Antares Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats Antares Pharma Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.