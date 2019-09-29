Comparing of ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Both ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 213 5.05 83.42M 4.90 41.50 Domo Inc. 21 0.00 19.66M -5.39 0.00

Demonstrates ANSYS Inc. and Domo Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ANSYS Inc. and Domo Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 39,221,402.04% 16.2% 13.2% Domo Inc. 92,999,053.93% -253.9% -49.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ANSYS Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Domo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. ANSYS Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Domo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ANSYS Inc. and Domo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

ANSYS Inc.’s upside potential is 6.22% at a $230.6 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Domo Inc. is $25, which is potential 57.53% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Domo Inc. is looking more favorable than ANSYS Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ANSYS Inc. and Domo Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 93%. ANSYS Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Domo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year ANSYS Inc. has stronger performance than Domo Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors ANSYS Inc. beats Domo Inc.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.