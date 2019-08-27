Comparing of ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 193 12.62 N/A 4.90 41.50 Adobe Inc. 279 13.79 N/A 5.42 55.15

Demonstrates ANSYS Inc. and Adobe Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Adobe Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ANSYS Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. ANSYS Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Volatility & Risk

ANSYS Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Adobe Inc.’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ANSYS Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Adobe Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. ANSYS Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ANSYS Inc. and Adobe Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 1 1 4 2.67 Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75

ANSYS Inc.’s downside potential is -4.47% at a $199.29 average target price. On the other hand, Adobe Inc.’s potential upside is 7.36% and its average target price is $308.06. The results provided earlier shows that Adobe Inc. appears more favorable than ANSYS Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.9% of ANSYS Inc. shares and 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares. 1% are ANSYS Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year ANSYS Inc. has stronger performance than Adobe Inc.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats ANSYS Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.