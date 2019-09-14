Comparing of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY-PF) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Both Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -4.06 N/A -1.78 0.00 Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.04 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Drive Shack Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -58.7% -8.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Drive Shack Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Drive Shack Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, with potential upside of 59.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Drive Shack Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 58.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Drive Shack Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Drive Shack Inc. 4.4% 12.99% -0.38% 28.57% -13.58% 33.16%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Drive Shack Inc. beats Annaly Capital Management Inc.

