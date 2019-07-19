Comparing of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 10 -12.18 N/A -1.59 0.00 Power REIT 6 8.70 N/A 0.30 20.20

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Power REIT.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1% Power REIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.35 beta means Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Power REIT’s 103.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.03 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Power REIT’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.70% for Annaly Capital Management Inc. with average price target of $10.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.8% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.8% of Power REIT are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Power REIT has 24.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. -0.94% -4.89% -8.19% -5.27% -8.72% -2.95% Power REIT 0.66% 2.52% 3.39% 3.8% 0.32% 8.93%

For the past year Annaly Capital Management Inc. had bearish trend while Power REIT had bullish trend.

Summary

Power REIT beats on 6 of the 8 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.