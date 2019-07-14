Comparing of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)

Both Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 10 -11.97 N/A -1.59 0.00 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 2.16 5.48

Table 1 demonstrates Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 8.9%

Risk & Volatility

Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s current beta is 0.35 and it happens to be 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.64% for Annaly Capital Management Inc. with average target price of $10.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 0.4%. 0.3% are Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 81.12% are Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. -0.94% -4.89% -8.19% -5.27% -8.72% -2.95% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. -0.34% 7.64% -3.24% -13.45% 25.96% 10.96%

For the past year Annaly Capital Management Inc. had bearish trend while Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. beats Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.