Comparing of Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences Inc. 4 132.88 N/A -0.96 0.00 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 274 4.40 N/A 8.82 31.47

Table 1 demonstrates Anixa Biosciences Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anixa Biosciences Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -306.1% -260.2% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

Anixa Biosciences Inc. has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anixa Biosciences Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has 1.7 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Anixa Biosciences Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is $307, which is potential 12.48% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of Anixa Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.6% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.6% of Anixa Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anixa Biosciences Inc. 1.74% 29.92% 5.87% -8.4% 41.27% 19.04% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -3.7% -7.26% 0.43% 13.31% 20.35% 24.08%

For the past year Anixa Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. beats Anixa Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.