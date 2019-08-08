Comparing of Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) and Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Both Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) and Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences Inc. 4 144.37 N/A -0.96 0.00 Syneos Health Inc. 48 1.23 N/A 0.15 342.89

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anixa Biosciences Inc. and Syneos Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Anixa Biosciences Inc. and Syneos Health Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -306.1% -260.2% Syneos Health Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

Anixa Biosciences Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.75. In other hand, Syneos Health Inc. has beta of 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Syneos Health Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Anixa Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Syneos Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Anixa Biosciences Inc. and Syneos Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Syneos Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Syneos Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $51 average target price and a -1.72% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.4% of Anixa Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Syneos Health Inc. shares. 5.6% are Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Syneos Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anixa Biosciences Inc. 1.74% 29.92% 5.87% -8.4% 41.27% 19.04% Syneos Health Inc. 1.79% -0.72% 11.04% 0.24% 5.34% 29.83%

For the past year Anixa Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Syneos Health Inc.

Summary

Syneos Health Inc. beats Anixa Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phase I to Phase IV of clinical development, including full-service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, which include outsourced selling solutions, public relations and advertising solutions, and consulting related services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.