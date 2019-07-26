Comparing of Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) and Its Peers

As Medical Laboratories & Research company, Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Anixa Biosciences Inc. has 6.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 60.23% institutional ownership for its rivals. 5.7% of Anixa Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.27% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Anixa Biosciences Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -292.40% -247.20% Industry Average 35.31% 30.21% 7.62%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Anixa Biosciences Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 84.26M 238.62M 63.25

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Anixa Biosciences Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 2.75 2.83

With consensus price target of $11.25, Anixa Biosciences Inc. has a potential upside of 148.89%. The potential upside of the rivals is 51.67%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Anixa Biosciences Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anixa Biosciences Inc. -6.61% 2.58% -12.05% 16.8% 28.45% 11.17% Industry Average 7.85% 6.85% 27.29% 31.08% 49.46% 38.81%

For the past year Anixa Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anixa Biosciences Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s rivals have 3.99 and 3.77 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anixa Biosciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Anixa Biosciences Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.95. Competitively, Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.42 which is 41.84% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Anixa Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.