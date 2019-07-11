Comparing of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

We are comparing Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 35 5.34 N/A 2.06 18.55 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1737.03 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 16.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -5.54% for Anika Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $38.67. On the other hand, Aptorum Group Limited’s potential downside is -4.10% and its average price target is $22. Based on the results given earlier, Aptorum Group Limited is looking more favorable than Anika Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 87.1% and 0.02% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptorum Group Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.