Comparing of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.73 N/A 1.15 73.62 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.2 Current Ratio and a 11.2 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $75, and a 13.04% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 37.9%. 3.3% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.