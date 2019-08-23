Comparing of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.73 N/A 1.15 73.62 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 115 10.49 N/A 35.15 2.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility and Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 116.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $75, while its potential upside is 13.04%. Competitively the average price target of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $184.67, which is potential 92.57% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated appears more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.