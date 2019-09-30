Comparing of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

This is a contrast between ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 4.67 9.22M 1.15 73.62 CorMedix Inc. 8 0.00 23.34M -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13,331,405.44% 7% 3.1% CorMedix Inc. 293,954,659.95% 0% -145.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.16 beta indicates that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 116.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. CorMedix Inc. on the other hand, has 2.93 beta which makes it 193.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival CorMedix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. CorMedix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.94% and an $74.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CorMedix Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.