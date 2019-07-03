Comparing of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 63 4.84 N/A 1.30 53.14 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.26 N/A 2.73 24.24

Table 1 highlights ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently more expensive than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.33. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 while its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.24% and an $75 average target price. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $85 average target price and a 37.34% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. seems more appealing than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 63.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 7 of the 11 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.