Comparing of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

As Biotechnology businesses, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.70 N/A 1.15 73.62 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Volatility & Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.16 and it happens to be 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.5 beta and it is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.2. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$76.5 is ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 16.79%. Meanwhile, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 693.65%. The data provided earlier shows that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.