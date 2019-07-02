Comparing of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Both AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti Limited 13 1.86 N/A 0.32 36.70 NovaGold Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AngloGold Ashanti Limited and NovaGold Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0.00% 5.1% 1.9% NovaGold Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -1.02 shows that AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 202.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NovaGold Resources Inc.’s beta is -0.55 which is 155.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NovaGold Resources Inc. are 96.3 and 96.3 respectively. NovaGold Resources Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AngloGold Ashanti Limited and NovaGold Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0 0 1 3.00 NovaGold Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 18.71% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 43% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 48.3% of NovaGold Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.8% of NovaGold Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngloGold Ashanti Limited -0.17% -10.78% -13.1% 21.82% 30.25% -7.01% NovaGold Resources Inc. 1.81% -9.01% 8.24% 1.03% -19.92% -0.25%

For the past year AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than NovaGold Resources Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors AngloGold Ashanti Limited beats NovaGold Resources Inc.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.