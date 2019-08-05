Comparing of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL)

This is a contrast between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares and 73.44% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares. Comparatively, Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp has 0.21% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 3 of the 3 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

