Comparing of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL)

This is a contrast between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares and 73.44% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares. Comparatively, Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp has 0.21% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 3 of the 3 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
