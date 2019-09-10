Comparing of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

We are comparing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
|Akerna Corp.
|12
|6.56
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Akerna Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akerna Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Akerna Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 12.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than Akerna Corp.
Summary
Akerna Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
