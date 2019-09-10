Comparing of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

We are comparing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 Akerna Corp. 12 6.56 N/A -0.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Akerna Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Akerna Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 12.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than Akerna Corp.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.