Comparing of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)

Both Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 92.7%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.4%
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0.1%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
