Comparing of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)

Both Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 92.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.