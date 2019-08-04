Comparing of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|GigCapital2 Inc
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and GigCapital2 Inc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and GigCapital2 Inc are owned by institutional investors at 64.05% and 0% respectively. Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share owned by insiders are 22.19%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than GigCapital2 Inc
Summary
Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 2 of the 3 factors GigCapital2 Inc.
