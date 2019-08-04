Comparing of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and GigCapital2 Inc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and GigCapital2 Inc are owned by institutional investors at 64.05% and 0% respectively. Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share owned by insiders are 22.19%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96% GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than GigCapital2 Inc

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 2 of the 3 factors GigCapital2 Inc.