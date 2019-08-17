Comparing of Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andeavor Logistics LP 35 0.00 N/A 2.51 12.82 Oil States International Inc. 17 0.78 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Andeavor Logistics LP and Oil States International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Andeavor Logistics LP and Oil States International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0% Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Andeavor Logistics LP has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Oil States International Inc. has a 2.23 beta which is 123.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Andeavor Logistics LP is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Oil States International Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Oil States International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Andeavor Logistics LP.

Analyst Ratings

Andeavor Logistics LP and Oil States International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Andeavor Logistics LP 0 0 0 0.00 Oil States International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Oil States International Inc. has a consensus target price of $25.5, with potential upside of 86.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.5% of Andeavor Logistics LP shares and 0% of Oil States International Inc. shares. Insiders owned 64.18% of Andeavor Logistics LP shares. Competitively, Oil States International Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andeavor Logistics LP -9.99% -10.94% -4.93% -9.84% -27.53% -0.98% Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48%

For the past year Andeavor Logistics LP has -0.98% weaker performance while Oil States International Inc. has 4.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Andeavor Logistics LP beats Oil States International Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.