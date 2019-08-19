Comparing of Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Since Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andeavor Logistics LP 35 0.00 N/A 2.51 12.82 CSI Compressco LP 3 0.31 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Andeavor Logistics LP and CSI Compressco LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0% CSI Compressco LP 0.00% -50% -3.9%

Risk and Volatility

Andeavor Logistics LP has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CSI Compressco LP has a 1.94 beta which is 94.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Andeavor Logistics LP is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival CSI Compressco LP is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. CSI Compressco LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Andeavor Logistics LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.5% of Andeavor Logistics LP shares are held by institutional investors while 33.8% of CSI Compressco LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 64.18% of Andeavor Logistics LP shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of CSI Compressco LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andeavor Logistics LP -9.99% -10.94% -4.93% -9.84% -27.53% -0.98% CSI Compressco LP 4.02% 1.69% 18.69% 37.38% -38.95% 56.03%

For the past year Andeavor Logistics LP had bearish trend while CSI Compressco LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Andeavor Logistics LP beats on 5 of the 8 factors CSI Compressco LP.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.