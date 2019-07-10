Comparing of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Since Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.26
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $14, with potential upside of 216.74%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-4.99%
|-11.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-47.66%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|5.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.01%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.