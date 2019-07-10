Comparing of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Since Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $14, with potential upside of 216.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.