Comparing of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

This is a contrast between Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-4319.20
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Mustang Bio Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus target price of $14, and a 476.13% upside potential. On the other hand, Mustang Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 50.54% and its average target price is $7. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd seems more appealing than Mustang Bio Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.