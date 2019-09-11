Comparing of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential currently stands at 355.41% and an $12 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders are 23.87%. Competitively, 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.