Comparing of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 7.93 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Curis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Curis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 378.09% for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd with consensus price target of $12.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 24.7% respectively. Insiders owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Comparatively, Curis Inc. has 17.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 4 of the 7 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.