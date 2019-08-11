Comparing of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 19 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 453.19% and an $13 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares and 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.43%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.