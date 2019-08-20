Comparing of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 112.87 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Volatility & Risk

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.23. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s beta is 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Vical Incorporated is 36.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 36.8. Vical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Vical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a consensus target price of $13, and a 372.73% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.9% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.