Comparing of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

We are comparing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 0.98 N/A -2.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Tocagen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Tocagen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Tocagen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 280.12% upside potential and an average price target of $13. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s average price target is $4.33, while its potential upside is 483.09%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tocagen Inc. looks more robust than Anavex Life Sciences Corp. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend while Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.