Comparing of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

This is a contrast between Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.14 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.23 beta. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s upside potential is 388.72% at a $13 average target price. On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 100.00% and its average target price is $20. The information presented earlier suggests that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. looks more robust than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 88.8%. Insiders held 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.