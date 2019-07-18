Comparing of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

As Biotechnology companies, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 3.28 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $10, with potential upside of 226.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 23.69%. Insiders owned 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was more bullish than CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CollPlant Holdings Ltd. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.