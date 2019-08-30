Comparing of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 65 108.11 N/A -2.68 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights AnaptysBio Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AnaptysBio Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17 while its Quick Ratio is 17. On the competitive side is, Zosano Pharma Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

AnaptysBio Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 84.50% for AnaptysBio Inc. with consensus target price of $75. Competitively the consensus target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 273.83% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation appears more favorable than AnaptysBio Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AnaptysBio Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.8%. Insiders owned 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.