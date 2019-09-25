Comparing of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Since AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 62 104.05 N/A -2.68 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AnaptysBio Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 while its Current Ratio is 17. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given AnaptysBio Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

AnaptysBio Inc.’s average price target is $75, while its potential upside is 94.96%. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s average price target is $0.78, while its potential upside is 6.56%. The information presented earlier suggests that AnaptysBio Inc. looks more robust than Zafgen Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AnaptysBio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. was less bearish than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.