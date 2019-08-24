Comparing of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

As Biotechnology companies, AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 66 109.03 N/A -2.68 0.00 uniQure N.V. 61 240.38 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AnaptysBio Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AnaptysBio Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17 and a Quick Ratio of 17. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered AnaptysBio Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00

$75 is AnaptysBio Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 86.06%. Competitively uniQure N.V. has an average price target of $81, with potential upside of 52.46%. The data provided earlier shows that AnaptysBio Inc. appears more favorable than uniQure N.V., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares and 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. About 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats uniQure N.V. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.