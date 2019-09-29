Comparing of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

As Biotechnology businesses, AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 43 0.00 21.82M -2.68 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 9 0.21 9.06M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AnaptysBio Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 51,005,142.59% -15.8% -15% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 97,524,219.59% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. are 17 and 17. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AnaptysBio Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 112.83% for AnaptysBio Inc. with average price target of $75. Competitively Sutro Biopharma Inc. has an average price target of $16, with potential upside of 71.49%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that AnaptysBio Inc. seems more appealing than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AnaptysBio Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.1%. 0.2% are AnaptysBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance while Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors AnaptysBio Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.