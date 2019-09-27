Comparing of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 43 0.00 21.82M -2.68 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 34.23M -1.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AnaptysBio Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 50,427,547.95% -15.8% -15% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 123,351,351.35% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. are 17 and 17 respectively. Its competitor BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is 10.8. AnaptysBio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 112.83% for AnaptysBio Inc. with consensus price target of $75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors AnaptysBio Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.