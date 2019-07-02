Comparing of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 70 298.34 N/A -2.68 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AnaptysBio Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 while its Current Ratio is 17. Meanwhile, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.2. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus price target and a 471.90% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AnaptysBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has 13.69% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -10.6% weaker performance.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.