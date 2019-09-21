Comparing of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 62 111.46 N/A -2.68 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.63 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AnaptysBio Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AnaptysBio Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17. The Current Ratio of rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. AnaptysBio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AnaptysBio Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of AnaptysBio Inc. is $75, with potential upside of 81.99%. Competitively the consensus target price of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 252.11% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than AnaptysBio Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AnaptysBio Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.4%. Insiders held 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has stronger performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.