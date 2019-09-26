Comparing of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

We will be contrasting the differences between AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 62 104.40 N/A -2.68 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AnaptysBio Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AnaptysBio Inc. and AC Immune SA’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17 and 17 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AC Immune SA are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AC Immune SA.

Analyst Ratings

AnaptysBio Inc. and AC Immune SA Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of AnaptysBio Inc. is $75, with potential upside of 94.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.67% are AC Immune SA’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. was less bearish than AC Immune SA.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats AC Immune SA.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.