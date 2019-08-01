Comparing of Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Anaplan Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Anaplan Inc. has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Anaplan Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan Inc. 0.00% -55.20% -30.40% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Anaplan Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan Inc. N/A 41 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Anaplan Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.19 2.63

$41.6 is the consensus price target of Anaplan Inc., with a potential downside of -26.94%. The potential upside of the peers is 22.05%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Anaplan Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Anaplan Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anaplan Inc. -2.65% 13.04% 49.96% 88.54% 0% 114.54% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Anaplan Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anaplan Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Anaplan Inc.’s rivals have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anaplan Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anaplan Inc.

Dividends

Anaplan Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.