Comparing of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)

Both Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 4,415 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90 Lilis Energy Inc. N/A 0.00 44.34M -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Lilis Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% Lilis Energy Inc. 13,287,383,877.73% 0% -11.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.66 beta indicates that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is 66.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lilis Energy Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Lilis Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lilis Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Lilis Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Lilis Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$72 is Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -1.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Lilis Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 59.3% respectively. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.7% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02% Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 68.02% stronger performance while Lilis Energy Inc. has -77.66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Lilis Energy Inc.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.