Comparing of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 241 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.74 N/A 2.06 14.62

Table 1 demonstrates Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Volatility & Risk

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a -8.75% downside potential and a consensus price target of $66.4. Competitively Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a consensus price target of $34.75, with potential upside of 21.89%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. seems more appealing than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 37.9%. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was more bullish than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.