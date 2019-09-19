Comparing of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 258 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90 Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.45 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Barnwell Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -28.9%

Volatility & Risk

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.66 beta. Competitively, Barnwell Industries Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Barnwell Industries Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Barnwell Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Barnwell Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Barnwell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s downside potential is -8.75% at a $66.4 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Barnwell Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 34.6%. 0.1% are Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.2% of Barnwell Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02% Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 68.02% stronger performance while Barnwell Industries Inc. has -24.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Barnwell Industries Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.