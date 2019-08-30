Comparing of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 62 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90 Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.21 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Approach Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Approach Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.66 beta. Competitively, Approach Resources Inc.’s 207.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.07 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Its rival Approach Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Approach Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -8.75% and an $66.4 consensus target price. On the other hand, Approach Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 97.34% and its consensus target price is $0.4. The information presented earlier suggests that Approach Resources Inc. looks more robust than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Approach Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02% Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 68.02% stronger performance while Approach Resources Inc. has -69.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Approach Resources Inc.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.