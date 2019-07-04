Comparing of AMREP Corporation (AXR) and Its Competitors

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32% of AMREP Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.56% of all Business Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 10% of AMREP Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have AMREP Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.70% 1.40% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares AMREP Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP Corporation N/A 6 31.59 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

AMREP Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio AMREP Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for AMREP Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMREP Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 3.05 2.59

The peers have a potential upside of 65.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AMREP Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMREP Corporation 1.65% -1.07% -10.47% -17.63% -26.7% -6.55% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year AMREP Corporation has -6.55% weaker performance while AMREP Corporation’s peers have 29.80% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

AMREP Corporation has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, AMREP Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.25 which is 24.54% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

AMREP Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AMREP Corporation’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors AMREP Corporation.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.