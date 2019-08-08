Comparing of AMREP Corporation (AXR) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP Corporation 6 3.93 N/A 0.18 34.66 Atento S.A. 3 0.10 N/A 0.11 21.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AMREP Corporation and Atento S.A. Atento S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than AMREP Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. AMREP Corporation is presently more expensive than Atento S.A., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4% Atento S.A. 0.00% -8.3% -2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.19 shows that AMREP Corporation is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Atento S.A.’s 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.72 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AMREP Corporation and Atento S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMREP Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

Atento S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 consensus price target and a 180.17% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AMREP Corporation and Atento S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 31.4% and 90% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11% of AMREP Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Atento S.A. has 0.76% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52% Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9%

For the past year AMREP Corporation had bullish trend while Atento S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors AMREP Corporation beats Atento S.A.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.